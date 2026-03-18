An End to High Costs?
Gas Price Cap: What This Means for Drivers
After tough negotiations, the three-party coalition agreed last night on a rapid fuel price cap. Drivers will start to feel the effects at the pump as early as April 1. Two measures are being implemented: A margin cap will be introduced for refineries and gas stations, and the mineral oil tax will be temporarily reduced. The relief will amount to an average of ten cents per liter.
The plan in detail: In crisis situations like the current one, the profit margins of refineries and gas stations will be fixed for one month at a time, and the increase in these margins compared to pre-crisis levels will be halved.
This intervention does not mean that profits can no longer be made. It is only intended to prevent a crisis from becoming a business model, explains Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler.
Additional revenue will be “returned”
At the same time, the mineral oil tax will be reduced. This is intended to return the additional revenue generated by the value-added tax to motorists. The relief is to be directly proportional and budget-neutral.
Die Mineralölsteuer (MöSt) ist eine Verbrauchssteuer auf Kraftstoffe und Heizstoffe, die pro Liter oder Kilogramm anfällt. Sie beträgt aktuell rund 48,2 Cent pro Liter Benzin und 39,7 Cent pro Liter Diesel. Zusätzlich zur MöSt fällt seit Oktober 2022 eine CO₂-Bepreisung pro Liter an. Hinzu kommen 20 Prozent Mehrwertsteuer.
Steigende Preise erhöhen somit nur die Einnahmen aus der Mehrwertsteuer, nicht aber aus den beiden anderen Abgaben, weil diese Mengensteuern sind. Nur wenn mehr verbraucht wird, wird mehr eingenommen.
The actual additional revenue will be calculated and used as the basis for assessment. Initially, the tax will be reduced by 5 cents for both gasoline and diesel. The measures are temporary and can be suspended or extended at any time.
With the measures adopted today by the Council of Ministers, the government is responding to the tense situation on global oil markets. “This is intended to prevent massive price increases from becoming entrenched and thus avoid undermining the competitiveness of the domestic economy and purchasing power,” states the Council of Ministers’ report.
“Economic disruptions” are to be prevented or mitigated. Such a disruption occurs when the price of gasoline or diesel rises by 30 percent over a two-month period.
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read the original article here.
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