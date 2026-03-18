One suspect arrested
Girl (16) raped, filmed, and blackmailed
Under a pretext, young men allegedly lured a teenage girl into a Vienna apartment and raped her. They recorded the 16-year-old’s ordeal on video and threatened to release the footage if she went to the police.
This case caused deep shock and sparked intense debate. Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ) even announced changes to sexual criminal law: Ten young men, some with prior convictions, were charged with having sex with Anna, who was only twelve years old at the time, in various configurations. They filmed the scenes. However: “The evidentiary proceedings clearly led to acquittals,” announced the presiding judge of the lay judges’ panel in September of last year, stating that everything had happened by mutual consent.
Lured into an apartment and the door locked
Now a new story reported to the “Krone” is causing consternation: According to “Krone” information, in May of last year, a girl who was only 16 years old at the time of the incident was allegedly locked up, raped, and even filmed by three men in an apartment in Vienna.
This is how it is said to have happened: A man, whose identity is still unknown, lured her into the apartment. Suddenly, he locked the door and attacked her. Desperately, the girl tried to break free, but she had no chance. He pushed the teenager onto the mattress, pinned her down, and raped her.
Second suspect known to authorities
As if that weren’t terrible enough, another man is also alleged to have assaulted her. His identity is known to authorities; according to information from “Krone,” he is a 19-year-old Syrian living in Graz. He is also alleged to have raped the 16-year-old. Despite her fierce resistance and screams for him to stop, he reportedly did not let go of her!
The 19-year-old and a third man are also said to have filmed the horrific acts. Among other things, they did so to blackmail the victim with the video footage: if she were to consider going to the police, they would not hesitate to publish the images and videos of her ordeal.
Ran into one of her tormentors by chance
The girl had remained silent for a long time. After a recent, chance encounter with one of her tormentors in a park in Graz, she mustered all her courage and filed a report. The 19-year-old Syrian, who is currently unemployed and a former inmate, was arrested recently. The two other suspects are being sought.
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