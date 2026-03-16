From the Abramovich era
Transfer ban and million-dollar fine for Chelsea!
London’s top soccer club, Chelsea, must pay a fine equivalent to approximately 12.4 million euros (10.75 million pounds) for past violations of English Premier League rules. In addition, the league imposed a one-year transfer ban on the club’s professional squad, which was suspended for two years on probation. A nine-month transfer ban for the academy, however, takes effect immediately. The club accepted the penalty.
The fine is the highest ever imposed by the Premier League. The previous record fine (£5.5 million) was imposed on West Ham United in 2007. According to league officials, the violations occurred between 2011 and 2018, when Chelsea was still owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
According to the findings, payments were made during this period by third parties—who were associated with the club—to players, unregistered agents, and other third parties without being disclosed. “The payments were made for the benefit of Chelsea FC and should have been treated as if they had been made by the club,” the Premier League stated.
According to the league, the violations were reported by Chelsea’s current owners—a consortium led by U.S. businessman Todd Boehly. This, along with the club’s cooperation, was considered a mitigating factor. The London club avoided a points deduction because the Premier League concluded that “the club did not, in any event, breach the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules during the relevant periods.”
Club Self-Reported Violations
Chelsea itself had disclosed the irregularities in 2022, shortly after Abramovich sold the club to the BlueCo consortium.
In a statement, the club said: “Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm that an agreement has been reached with the Premier League regarding historical regulatory matters that were self-reported by the club in 2022.” The club had “voluntarily and proactively disclosed potential historical breaches of the rules to all relevant regulatory authorities.”
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