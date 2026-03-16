Smuggled out of Iran?
New Ayatollah Reportedly in Moscow Clinic
Speculation continues regarding the condition and whereabouts of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei—the new Ayatollah has not appeared in public since his appointment. According to a report, he is said to be in a Moscow clinic. The U.S. president, however, suspects that Khamenei is already dead.
The Kuwaiti newspaper “Al-Jarida” reports, citing “a high-ranking source close to the new Iranian leader,” that Khamenei was smuggled out of Iran on Thursday in a secret Russian operation. Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have proposed bringing Khamenei to Russia for treatment. There, he is said to be able to recover properly without becoming a target of Israeli and U.S. airstrikes.
Ayatollah’s message likely not written by Khamenei himself
A team of Iranian doctors is said to have traveled to Russia with Khamenei. He reportedly did not even write the message that was read last week himself. According to the report, the Supreme Leader had not even seen “his” message before it was broadcast. He only heard the content when the message was read aloud.
Citing the source, the newspaper writes that the message was likely penned by Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani. The message is said to be nearly identical to several statements he has made in recent days.
Trump sees Iran as “essentially leaderless”
U.S. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, suspects that Khamenei—like his predecessor and father—is already dead. He sees Iran as “essentially leaderless.” U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, however, stated on Friday that Khamenei was “wounded and likely disfigured.”
As CBC News reported, U.S. intelligence is said to have discovered that the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was concerned that his son might succeed him as ruler in the event of his death. He reportedly viewed his 56-year-old son as “not very intelligent and unsuitable for leadership.” He also reportedly had problems in his private life.
Iran rejects all of these speculations. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday that the new leader is “in excellent health,” has “the situation under control, and is present at his post.” “The decision regarding the timing of televised addresses or direct appearances before the people is in his hands,” the minister said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.