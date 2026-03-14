Drama in the U.S.
2 Dead! Commotion Over Shooting Near PGA Golf Event
A shooting that left two people dead near the site of the Players Championship in Florida has caused a great deal of commotion and concern among the organizers of the historic golf tournament!
Just 1.6 kilometers from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, two people were shot and killed in a parking lot—and the suspected shooter then fled onto the golf course grounds…
According to US media reports, the suspect encountered tournament staff there and took a walkie-talkie from them. He later sped away in a hijacked BMW before a police roadblock forced him to continue his escape on foot. In the end, however, the man was apprehended—he is now in police custody.
Delayed admission due to “operational considerations”
The organizers of the Players Championship responded to the incident by keeping the tournament gates closed to fans on Saturday morning (local time) for the time being, citing “operational considerations.” Spectators were not allowed onto the grounds until an hour and a half later—from a sporting perspective, however, the third round began without delay.
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