Following Table Tennis Scandal: Liu Jia Resigns!

Background: Harassment Allegations

The current turmoil was triggered by allegations against a former youth coach. He is accused of behaving inappropriately toward underage female players and harassing them with disturbing text messages. It took some time before several girls found the strength to inform their parents, and subsequently trusted individuals within their clubs. The matter was referred to the “100% Sport” trust office, which issued a recommendation for action to the Austrian Table Tennis Association (ÖTTV). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sport has imposed a suspension of funding and accounting on the ÖTTV. The investigations are ongoing...