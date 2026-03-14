“Lost Faith”
Following Table Tennis Scandal: Liu Jia Resigns!
The table tennis scandal in Austria has led to personnel changes. Former star Liu Jia is pulling the plug and stepping down from her roles as sports director and chair of the youth committee at the Austrian Table Tennis Association (ÖTTV).
Following recent allegations of harassment against a former youth coach in Austrian table tennis, a resignation has occurred at the association level. Former national team player Liu Jia announced that she is stepping down from her roles as sports director of the Austrian Table Tennis Association (ÖTTV) and as chair of the youth development committee.
“I took on this role with all my heart and as a volunteer, worked hard, and always tried to act constructively and in the best interests of the sport,” wrote the former world-class player in her statement, which is available to the “Krone.”
“Lost Faith in Change”
Liu Jia cites a lack of prospects for positive change within the current federation structure as the reason for her decision. “Nevertheless, I must be honest: I have lost faith that anything can change for the better in this constellation,” she explained. “There are situations in which continuing is no longer a sign of strength, but rather shared responsibility for something one can no longer stand behind.”
A matter of conscience as the trigger
Ultimately, a personal matter of conscience was decisive for her resignation. “What ultimately moved me was a simple question: Can I still look the athletes, the coaches, the parents, the volunteers, and all those who have placed their trust in me in the eye—as part of this board? The answer was no. That is the decisive criterion for me.”
Background: Harassment Allegations
The current turmoil was triggered by allegations against a former youth coach. He is accused of behaving inappropriately toward underage female players and harassing them with disturbing text messages. It took some time before several girls found the strength to inform their parents, and subsequently trusted individuals within their clubs. The matter was referred to the “100% Sport” trust office, which issued a recommendation for action to the Austrian Table Tennis Association (ÖTTV). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sport has imposed a suspension of funding and accounting on the ÖTTV. The investigations are ongoing...
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