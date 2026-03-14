LIVE: Final minutes! GAK holds a narrow lead over WAC

“That’s a scenario I could live with!”

A win, which would also end a streak of seven competitive matches without a victory, would be important for his own standing as well. “I have a trusting relationship with the president, but it’s clear that we have to deliver results at some point.” GAK, on the other hand, could draw level with Wolfsberg with a win. “That would be a scenario I could live with,” said coach Ferdinand Feldhofer. However, his former club has the “strongest squad” in the qualifying group. “But we don’t have to hide from anyone,” emphasized the Styrian. The trick now is to stay cool under all this pressure so we can perform at our best. In Graz, GAK lost 1-3; at WAC, despite having a man advantage from the 11th minute on and leading twice, they could only manage a 2-2 draw.