Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: Final minutes! GAK holds a narrow lead over WAC
Round 23 of the Austrian Bundesliga: GAK hosts WAC in the qualifying group. We’re reporting live (see below). The score is currently 1-0.
Here is the LIVE TICKER:
From August to November 2015, WAC lost seven away games in a row—to prevent that from happening again, they cannot afford a loss at GAK. Under coach Ismail Atalan, the team has yet to earn a single point in six away matches, which is another reason why the Lavanttal side must confront the reality of the relegation battle. “Our attitude is right, but we need to be more consistent. We’re lacking a bit of that unconditional will to win games. That’s why we have to force it,” the German coach demanded.
“That’s a scenario I could live with!”
A win, which would also end a streak of seven competitive matches without a victory, would be important for his own standing as well. “I have a trusting relationship with the president, but it’s clear that we have to deliver results at some point.” GAK, on the other hand, could draw level with Wolfsberg with a win. “That would be a scenario I could live with,” said coach Ferdinand Feldhofer. However, his former club has the “strongest squad” in the qualifying group. “But we don’t have to hide from anyone,” emphasized the Styrian. The trick now is to stay cool under all this pressure so we can perform at our best. In Graz, GAK lost 1-3; at WAC, despite having a man advantage from the 11th minute on and leading twice, they could only manage a 2-2 draw.
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