Ried ends winless streak with a 2-1 victory over WSG Tirol

SV Ried has knocked WSG Tirol off the top of the qualifying group! The Upper Austrians celebrated a 2-1 home win over the Wattener side on Saturday in the opening round of the lower playoffs thanks to penalty goals by Kingstone Mutandwa (45+6) and Philipp Pomer (85), moving up to second place behind Altach, who are level on points. For WSG, a goal by Ademola Ola-Adebomi (81') wasn’t enough, and the Tyroleans dropped to third place.