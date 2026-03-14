Thanks to a late penalty
Ried ends winless streak with a 2-1 victory over WSG Tirol
SV Ried has knocked WSG Tirol off the top of the qualifying group! The Upper Austrians celebrated a 2-1 home win over the Wattener side on Saturday in the opening round of the lower playoffs thanks to penalty goals by Kingstone Mutandwa (45+6) and Philipp Pomer (85), moving up to second place behind Altach, who are level on points. For WSG, a goal by Ademola Ola-Adebomi (81') wasn’t enough, and the Tyroleans dropped to third place.
The match began in front of 3,150 fans with two good chances for Ried. Jonas Mayer was denied by Tyrolean goalkeeper Adam Stejskal from the penalty spot (6th minute), and Fabian Rossdorfer shot wide from five yards out (8th minute). After that, WSG kept the game open and came close to scoring in the 27th minute when Moritz Wels sent a volley from close range over the crossbar.
Ried responded with a missed shot by Antonio van Wyk (36th minute), before the decisive moment came in stoppage time of the first half: Lukas Sulzbacher’s upper arm was struck by the ball following a cross, and referee Jakob Semler awarded a penalty kick after reviewing the video footage, which Mutandwa confidently converted.
Baden Frederiksen hit the post
Shortly after the restart, the visitors narrowly missed the equalizer: A cross from Nikolai Baden Frederiksen flew past friend and foe alike and hit the post (51'). At the other end, a long-range shot by Yusuf Maart was just off target (57').
After a few unproductive spells, things only got turbulent again in the closing minutes. Ola-Adebomi scored with a header off a corner curled into the near post by Baden Frederiksen, but shortly afterward, Lukas Hinterseer—who had just come on as a substitute—fouled Ante Bajic in the box. This time, Pomer converted, ensuring a successful dress rehearsal for Ried ahead of Wednesday’s Cup semifinal against LASK.
For the home team, it was also their first league win this year. In the five previous rounds, they had recorded two draws and three losses. WSG, coming off three wins and a draw, left the field as losers once again.
The result:
SV Ried – WSG Tirol 2:1 (1:0)
Ried, BWT Oberösterreichische Arena, 3,150 spectators, referee Semler
Goals: 1:0 (45+6) Kingstone Mutandwa, 1:1 (82.) Ola-Adebomi, 2:1 (85./penalty) Pomer
Yellow cards: Sollbauer, Kiedl
Ried: Leitner – Havenaar, Sollbauer, Steurer – Bajic, Maart (74. Rasner), Rossdorfer, Mayer, Pomer – Mutandwa (82. Kiedl), Van Wyk (46. Boguo)
WSG: Stejskal – Boras, Lawrence, Jaunegg – Sulzbacher, Naschberger (67. Vötter), Müller, Böckle – Wels (79. Hinterseer), Ola-Adebomi, Baden Frederiksen
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.