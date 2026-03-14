All-rounder Alexis Pinturault ends his career!

“I knew right from the start of the season that this would be my last. But I didn’t want to announce it too early,” Pinturault explained at the press conference in his hometown of Courchevel, where he grew up and where his father runs a hotel. “I want to end my career and devote myself to something new. When you can no longer find a reason to keep going, it’s time to turn the page. I think I’ve reached that point,” he added.