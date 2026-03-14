After 355 races
All-rounder Alexis Pinturault ends his career!
All-rounder Alexis Pinturault, the most successful Frenchman in the Ski World Cup, is hanging up his skis at age 34 and announcing his retirement.
While the speed specialists waited in the snowstorm in Courchevel on Saturday for a decision on the Super-G—which was ultimately canceled—Alexis Pinturault stepped before the media and announced the end of his career. The Frenchman revealed that he will end his career after this season. He will compete in his final race at the World Cup finals in Lillehammer on March 24 in the giant slalom.
When you can no longer find a reason to continue, it’s time to turn the page.
Alexis Pinturault
“I knew right from the start of the season that this would be my last. But I didn’t want to announce it too early,” Pinturault explained at the press conference in his hometown of Courchevel, where he grew up and where his father runs a hotel. “I want to end my career and devote myself to something new. When you can no longer find a reason to keep going, it’s time to turn the page. I think I’ve reached that point,” he added.
His World Cup debut in February 2011 immediately caused a sensation. After two races without scoring any points, the then 19-year-old, starting with bib number 62, sensationally raced to sixth place in the Super-G in Hinterstoder. Just two weeks later, he secured his first podium finish in the giant slalom at Kranjska Gora. In the following season, Pinturault finally celebrated his first World Cup victory.
355 races, 34 victories, 77 podium finishes
Over the course of his career, the Frenchman developed into one of the most well-rounded skiers of his generation. In total, he competed in 355 World Cup races—only nine athletes have started more often. During this time, Pinturault celebrated 34 victories and stood on the podium a total of 77 times. His successes spanned giant slalom, combined, slalom, super-G, and parallel events. He dominated the World Cup for years, particularly in the combined event. Between 2013 and 2020, Pinturault won six small crystal globes in this discipline.
Crowned with the big crystal globe
The highlight of his career came in 2021. After several attempts, Pinturault finally secured the overall World Cup title. Previously, he had already achieved three third-place finishes (2014 to 2016) and two second-place finishes (2019 and 2020) in the overall standings. However, the 2021 title was decided under unusual circumstances: At the World Cup finals in Lenzerheide, the downhill and super-G were canceled due to weather conditions, a situation that benefited Pinturault in his head-to-head battle with Marco Odermatt.
The Frenchman was also among the dominant skiers at major events: his record includes three world championship titles and three Olympic medals.
Injuries Hinder Career
In recent years, however, Pinturault has been repeatedly set back by injuries. In January 2024, he tore his cruciate ligament in Wengen, followed a year later by another serious knee injury in Kitzbühel. And now he is hanging up his skis and dedicating himself to a new challenge.
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