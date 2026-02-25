Victim’s lawyer: “There were no discussions”

Lawyer criticizes BMI decision

For the civil service lawyer, the BMI's decision to place the investigation of the matter in the hands of the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate seems completely implausible. He sees clear bias: "It doesn't matter which department of the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate the investigator comes from. If he reports to the directorate, I believe it would be much more transparent and objective to have the case investigated by another provincial police directorate or by the BMI."