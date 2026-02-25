Police harassment scandal
Victim’s lawyer: “There were no discussions”
For years, a high-ranking Styrian police officer allegedly denounced, bullied, and even spied on a female colleague. Now her lawyer is commenting on the controversial case. A decision by the Ministry of the Interior is also under criticism.
A bullying scandal is currently rocking the Styrian Provincial Police Headquarters: as revealed by the "Steirerkrone" newspaper in a joint investigation with the APA, a high-ranking police officer is alleged to have bullied, denounced, and even spied on a department head for years. The statement of facts against the senior officer, who rejects the allegations as "subjective and incorrect assertions," comprises 43 points.
State Police Director Gerald Ortner emphasized that the allegations are being taken very seriously and that "several discussions have already been held in advance to clarify the matter. However, these discussions did not lead to a lasting solution."
For me, it is the duty of a superior to take appropriate action in matters of employee management.
Andreas Kleinbichler, Anwalt der Betroffenen
Statements by the police chief cause surprise
However, these statements by the police chief surprise Andreas Kleinbichler, the lawyer representing those affected: "I cannot remember any such discussions. I have now asked the State Police Director for a statement on this matter. In my opinion, it is the duty of a superior to take appropriate action in matters of employee management. However, it appears that no such action has been taken."
On the instructions of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), the State Police Directorate has taken over the investigation of the matter. The BMI has not been able to establish any bias on the part of the Styrian police. A leading official from another department has taken over the task.
Lawyer criticizes BMI decision
For the civil service lawyer, the BMI's decision to place the investigation of the matter in the hands of the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate seems completely implausible. He sees clear bias: "It doesn't matter which department of the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate the investigator comes from. If he reports to the directorate, I believe it would be much more transparent and objective to have the case investigated by another provincial police directorate or by the BMI."
While the accused officer, who is presumed innocent, has been relieved of his duties and professional supervision of the employee until the allegations have been clarified, the woman continues to be on duty. Kleinbichler: "Due to the overall situation, she is naturally not doing well on an emotional level, but fortunately, the joy of her work outweighs this."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
