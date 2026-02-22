Olympic gold for US boys after overtime thriller

Jack Hughes scored the winning goal for the United States in overtime (62nd minute) against their North American rivals, who had to play without their injured captain Sidney Crosby. The US boys thus took revenge for their narrow defeat against the Canadians in the final 16 years ago at the Vancouver Games. For Canada, the motherland of ice hockey, this is the second narrow defeat in the final against its neighbor in three days: the women's team also had to settle for silver after losing 2-1 to the USA in overtime.