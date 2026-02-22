Frustration for Canada
Olympic gold for US boys after overtime thriller
The USA won gold in the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament at the end of the XXV Winter Games in Italy. In a dramatic final in Milan on Sunday, captain Auston Matthews' team defeated Canada 2-1 (1-0, 0-1, 0-0, 1-0) after overtime. This is the third Olympic ice hockey victory for the Americans. The last time the US men's team achieved this was 46 years ago in the "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid. Finland won the bronze medal on Saturday.
Jack Hughes scored the winning goal for the United States in overtime (62nd minute) against their North American rivals, who had to play without their injured captain Sidney Crosby. The US boys thus took revenge for their narrow defeat against the Canadians in the final 16 years ago at the Vancouver Games. For Canada, the motherland of ice hockey, this is the second narrow defeat in the final against its neighbor in three days: the women's team also had to settle for silver after losing 2-1 to the USA in overtime.
Intense final
The importance of the game and the rivalry were immediately apparent on the ice: both teams gave their all, with some fierce body checks being handed out, but the referees took a generous line. The Americans got off to a better start: Matt Boldy took advantage of a lapse in the Canadian defense and put the Stars and Stripes ahead with a spectacular solo effort after six minutes of play. The US team also missed further opportunities in the first period in the sold-out Santagiulia Ice Arena.
In the second period, the Maple Leafs were much more committed. Connor McDavid missed a great chance to equalize, coming up second best in a one-on-one against goalie Connor Hellebuyck (30th minute). A double power play by the nine-time Olympic champions went unused, as did an opportunity by Macklin Celebrini (36th minute). It was left to defenseman Cale Makar to tie the game at 1-1 with a powerful shot (38th minute). A deflected shot by the US team and a scuffle ended the intense second period.
Showdown in overtime
Inthefinal period, Devon Toews failed to put the puck in the wide-open US net because Hellebuyck prevented the shot with the edge of his stick (42nd minute). Celebrini also failed to beat the US goalie on the counterattack (45th), while his teammate Nathan MacKinnon shot wide of an empty net (50th). Further missed chances and a four-minute penalty for Sam Bennett for high sticking, which landed in Hughes' face, seemingly played into the hands of the Americans. But Hughes himself had to take a seat in the penalty box shortly afterwards, canceling out the advantage.
The game was therefore decided in overtime in a three-on-three situation. Hughes was on hand after 101 seconds. He and goalkeeper Hellebuyck thus prevented Canada's tenth Olympic triumph and crowned the performance of the Americans, who remained undefeated in Milan.
