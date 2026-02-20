After six hours of surgery
Vonn: “The pain is hard to bear”
Lindsey Vonn has come through her fifth operation well after her serious fall in the Olympic downhill race – but it lasted six hours and the "pain is hard to bear." The 41-year-old American revealed this on Instagram on Friday.
"The surgery is over... it took a little over 6 hours. As you can see, it took a lot of plates and screws to put everything back together, but Dr. Hackett did an incredible job," Vonn wrote in her post. Tom Hackett is her longtime orthopedic surgeon.
Vonn also posted an X-ray image of her leg. It shows plates and many screws.
"A complex fracture"
The "Krone" asked accident surgeon Dr. Lukas Brandner about it. He says: "This is a complex fracture of the tibial plateau, with a fracture of the tibial shaft. The fibula is also broken at the top, but that doesn't need additional treatment with this type of injury. A total of three plates were used for stabilization."
The SK Rapid club doctor estimates that Vonn will not be able to put weight on her leg for around eight weeks. "Subsequently, arthroscopy will almost certainly be necessary to repair the cartilage and meniscus damage that often occurs with such injuries."
"Pain difficult to bear"
On X, the speed queen reports that the operation went well. "It took a little over six hours. I'm still recovering, but the pain is hard to bear." She says she is making progress step by step and hopes to be discharged from the hospital soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
