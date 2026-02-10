Schulte only 7th.
No miracle! Austrian female lugers defeated
It wasn't meant to be: Lisa Schulte's medal in the women's Olympic singles luge remained out of reach!
The Tyrolean, who leads the overall World Cup standings, was unable to mount a comeback on Tuesday, finishing seventh after four runs on the new "Eugenio Monti" Olympic track in Cortina. Gold went to German world champion Julia Taubitz. Latvia's Elina Bota took silver and Ashley Farquharson of the US completed the podium with bronze.
Although Merle Fräbel of Germany, who was in second place after the first day, made a serious mistake and ruined her chances of a medal, Schulte still went into the final run in seventh place. Taubitz ultimately secured a commanding victory with a lead of over nine-tenths of a second over Bota. After four runs, Schulte was 1.437 seconds behind the Olympic champion and almost half a second off the podium.
Full attack did not bring the desired result
"I don't have a 100% explanation, it just wasn't meant to be. The speed wasn't there," said a deeply disappointed Schulte. "The track is not to be underestimated, there were many, many mistakes and many surprising moments," she said, referring to the outcome of the race. "Our tactic was to go all out and perform, but it didn't work."
She will now try to enjoy the Olympic atmosphere with her family. "If I get to compete in the team relay, we already have a plan for what we might change. Then the odds will be completely new," said Schulte.
Hannah Prock also failed to match her season's best performances, finishing the competition in tenth place (+2.138 seconds) just ahead of Olympic debutant Dorothea Schwarz (11th/+2.138). "I skated more consistently today, with fewer mistakes, but I didn't have the speed. It's a bit of a mystery, and I'm very disappointed," said Prock. Schwarz was "happy" to have been there. She had no explanation as to why things didn't go so well for everyone.
