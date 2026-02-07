Austria wins Davis Cup thriller against Japan

The first set went to a tiebreak without a single break point. Erler/Miedler, who were clear favorites but were surprised by the hosts' playing strength, were already leading 3-1. But doubles specialists Yuzuki and Watanuki took the next four points to make it 5-3 and then took the first set point at 6-4 after 52 minutes. In the second set, Erler had to fend off the first break point at 1-2, but the match really got exciting at 5-6. The Japanese had two match points at 15:40 on Erler's serve, but the visitors saved themselves in the tiebreak. In the tiebreak, Erler/Miedler fell behind 3:5 and had to save the third match point at 6:7 after missing a set point. However, a good second serve by Miedler down the middle brought the score to 10:8 on the third set point. The second set alone lasted 64 minutes. In the decisive set, Erler had to give up his serve twice, and the break to 3:4 sealed the deal.