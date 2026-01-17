ÖGK boss: “Not all hospitals will survive”

Hospitals must specialize

"We need hospitals to focus on specific areas and specialize. The more often operations are performed, the better they are carried out. For planned surgeries, it is not particularly relevant if I have to drive half an hour longer to a hospital, as long as the quality is right. There will always be emergency structures," said McDonald. McDonald does not want to give specific figures on how many hospitals could be closed; ultimately, the aim is to ensure regional care and relieve the burden on existing hospitals.