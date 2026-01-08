Preliminary injunction
Insolvency administrator cuts off cash flow to the Ingbe Foundation
Sensational news in Liechtenstein: According to information obtained by "Krone," René Benko's insolvency administrator Andreas Grabenweger has obtained a preliminary injunction against the Benkos' million-dollar bunker. This means that the foundation is currently not allowed to distribute any more money.
Before Christmas, Andreas Grabenweger, the bankruptcy administrator for imprisoned billionaire bankrupt René Benko, filed a lawsuit with the Princely Court in Vaduz. The aim is to prevent the Benkos' Ingbe Foundation from distributing any more money to beneficiaries.
Up to 300 million euros stashed away in the Ingbe Foundation
Put simply, the argument is that the Ingbe Foundation was used solely for the purpose of "withdrawing Mr. Benko's assets from creditor access." Insiders estimate that assets worth between €200 million and €300 million could be stashed away in Ingbe. In a 70-page lawsuit, the trustee argues that Ingbe was used "as Mr. Benko's private bank, as a savings bank."
Benko allegedly gave instructions to the foundation's board members over the years, and they often carried out these instructions within minutes. Officially, Benko, who has accumulated around €2.5 billion in debt as a sole trader, was no longer a beneficiary.
Parallel to the lawsuit, an application for a preliminary injunction was also filed on December 4 to prevent the assets of the Ingbe Foundation from being further depleted for the time being in the interests of Benko's creditors.
Court cuts off cash flow
Now for the bombshell: on January 7, the Princely Court of Vaduz issued the preliminary injunction. This means that cash flows have been cut off for the time being and the foundation is currently not allowed to distribute any funds to beneficiaries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.