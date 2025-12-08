Children hit 13-year-old with hammers

Hiding behind the police building

When the police arrived at the scene, the four attackers had already made off. However, a manhunt was immediately launched and the four children were quickly identified as the perpetrators - partly because they had been hiding behind the Lindau criminal investigation department building. According to the German police, the youngest perpetrator is eleven years old, the oldest 13. The attackers were a pair of brothers from Syria and two Ukrainians, who all live in Vorarlberg - as does the victim, who has Austrian citizenship.