Brutal attack
Children hit 13-year-old with hammers
A case of terrifying child violence occurred at the bus station in Lindau (Germany) directly on the border with Austria. A 13-year-old boy was brutally attacked there by four children, both the victim and the perpetrators are from Vorarlberg.
According to the Bavarian police, the brutal attack on Friday evening was preceded by a verbal argument between the victim and a Ukrainian of the same age. Subsequently, a total of four children beat the 13-year-old with emergency hammers, which they had previously stolen from a city bus. When he was lying on the ground, they kicked him with their feet. Fortunately, the boy did not suffer any serious injuries in the attack.
Hiding behind the police building
When the police arrived at the scene, the four attackers had already made off. However, a manhunt was immediately launched and the four children were quickly identified as the perpetrators - partly because they had been hiding behind the Lindau criminal investigation department building. According to the German police, the youngest perpetrator is eleven years old, the oldest 13. The attackers were a pair of brothers from Syria and two Ukrainians, who all live in Vorarlberg - as does the victim, who has Austrian citizenship.
Victim taken to Bregenz LKH
The eleven-year-old Ukrainian was handed over to his guardian and father, his 13-year-old compatriot to the family crisis service of the Bregenz district authority. The 13-year-old victim was taken to Bregenz Regional Hospital after consultation with his parents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
