Russian soldiers complain about a terrible plague of mice

Paramedic: "Mice are everywhere"

A Russian medic from the Akhmat battalion described the situation in a Telegram channel: "Mice are everywhere. We wake up because they run over us. We even fight with them over cans of condensed milk," she said, according to the Russian newspaper "Pravda". She herself considers mice to be "defenceless and tender animals", but admitted: "Three of our men have contracted mouse plague and didn't want to agree with me."