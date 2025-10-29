Deputy chief of police directed fraudsters “Wadln viere”

His own Porsche as a "police car"

The fact that he stopped other road users while sitting in his Porsche, pretended to be a police officer and immediately demanded 150 euros as an "organ penalty order" is not something you would believe him capable of. In the course of his actions, however, he once came across the completely wrong person. None other than the deputy Styrian state police director Alexander Gaisch. In his car, he overtook the top official, who was on his way to the provincial police headquarters, slowed down in front of him. And then pursued him to the police premises - where the "vice" then "kicked his calves" in good Styrian and well-known fashion.