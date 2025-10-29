False official
Deputy chief of police directed fraudsters “Wadln viere”
A Styrian (58) posing as a civilian police officer pursued a well-known top official - and clearly messed with the wrong person: On Wednesday, he stood before criminal court judge Julia Noack in Graz.
"What you did is really crazy! I even thought about getting an expert opinion on you because of it," said Judge Julia Noack in Graz, irritated by what had happened - but then refrained from doing so. A fragile-looking 58-year-old man from Graz sits before her on Wednesday, full of remorse, repeatedly asserting: "I don't know what got into me, I'm so embarrassed!"
His own Porsche as a "police car"
The fact that he stopped other road users while sitting in his Porsche, pretended to be a police officer and immediately demanded 150 euros as an "organ penalty order" is not something you would believe him capable of. In the course of his actions, however, he once came across the completely wrong person. None other than the deputy Styrian state police director Alexander Gaisch. In his car, he overtook the top official, who was on his way to the provincial police headquarters, slowed down in front of him. And then pursued him to the police premises - where the "vice" then "kicked his calves" in good Styrian and well-known fashion.
My client's life collapsed completely. He did completely crazy things. Now he finally has prospects for the future again.
So the defendant had no choice but to confess to all charges in front of Ms. Rat and his defence lawyer Manfred Arbacher-Stöger. After his dismissal after 30 years, it had thrown him completely off course. He also apologized to Alexander Gaisch: "I am incredibly sorry!" "I think you've learned from this," he assumed.
"That was a cry for help!"
Ms. Rat is satisfied with the action, but fishes out the police chief once again: "You demanded access to the files, and that as a witness. That's really not on!" - "After the incident was over a year ago, I just wanted to remember it," he justifies himself.
In the end, the defendant is sentenced to a fine of 4,500 euros and four months on probation - including an order for psychotherapy. The hoped-for diversion remains unfulfilled due to the plethora of criminal offenses - serious fraud, usurpation of authority, coercion, false testimony, pretense of an act punishable by law, etc. Defense lawyer Arbacher-Stöger: "That really was a cry for help, but now he is getting his life back under control."
