LIVE: Filip Misolic has his back to the wall

The second set was also quickly decided. This time, the ten-time ATP tournament winner, who won the title in Washington in 2025, managed to break for 2:1 with his second chance. Misolic carelessly played a forehand out of bounds. In contrast to before, the still world number 95 had the opportunity to come back. At 2:3, however, his nerves fluttered when he had three break points. First, he was unable to capitalize on a net roller, then he made two forehand errors without applying any pressure. After a little less than an hour and a half, De Minaur served out in the sold-out hall with 9,800 spectators.