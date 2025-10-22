LIVE: Filip Misolic has his back to the wall

Out in the round of 16
The Erste Bank Open is over for Filip Misolic! The 24-year-old was beaten 4:6 and 4:6 by Australian Alex de Minaur in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
Filip Misolic was denied a place in the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open for the first time. The 24-year-old Styrian lost 4:6, 4:6 to Australian number three Alex de Minaur in his round of 16 debut at the ATP500 hard court event in the Wiener Stadthalle, which is endowed with more than 2.7 million euros. Despite the defeat against the number seven in the world, there are positives, Misolic will break into the top 90 for the first time.
The 26-year-old De Minaur ended all ÖTV singles hopes at his home tournament. The Australian Open and US Open quarter-finalist had beaten the second Austrian wild card player Jurij Rodionov 6:4, 6:1 in the opening match. Misolic had overcome the opening hurdle for the first time in his third start in Vienna, which was also his first first-round win on the ATP Tour since the first round in Kitzbühel on July 22.
First game decisive
As expected, it was a similar duel to the one on Tuesday, where Misolic had prevailed 7:5, 7:6(6) against the Argentinian Camilo Ugo Carabelli, with longer rallies. The first game was decisive in the first set. Although the Styrian was able to fend off three break chances, he lost his serve after number four and more than ten minutes. De Minaur didn't let this advantage slip away, and it didn't help that Misolic subsequently exuded confidence on his own serve and only conceded two points.
The second set was also quickly decided. This time, the ten-time ATP tournament winner, who won the title in Washington in 2025, managed to break for 2:1 with his second chance. Misolic carelessly played a forehand out of bounds. In contrast to before, the still world number 95 had the opportunity to come back. At 2:3, however, his nerves fluttered when he had three break points. First, he was unable to capitalize on a net roller, then he made two forehand errors without applying any pressure. After a little less than an hour and a half, De Minaur served out in the sold-out hall with 9,800 spectators.
