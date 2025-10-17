Fitness remains a hot topic at SK Rapid!

Rapid currently has two problem children: Nossa Dahl has been missing since the end of August after an initially harmless muscle injury. "We're in the process of introducing him to the team," says Stöger, who still has to slow the Norwegian down. And according to Stöger, Martin Ndzie is "not yet at the physical level he needs to play". The Cameroonian, who only signed in August, may have enjoyed the summer too much.