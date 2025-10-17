"Krone" column
Fitness remains a hot topic at SK Rapid!
A column by "Krone" reporter Rainer Bortenschlager.
When Peter Stöger took over Rapid in the summer, he deliberately left the coaching staff unchanged, with only Thomas Sageder joining as assistant coach. Now, after 18 (!) games of the season, the "stocktaking" has taken place - with changes: Athletics coach David Lechner and analyst Daniel Schmitt were dismissed.
"But nothing has happened!"
"But nothing has happened, and it's not about taking responsibility for the last results," said Stöger. He wanted to streamline the "staff", so the positions were filled internally: Daniel Seper takes over analysis, Julian Helm, at the club since 2022, moves up to head of fitness.
Two Rapid problem children
A tricky task. The slump in form in the spring of 2024, including the lost Cup final, was already a hot topic of discussion in Hütteldorf - due to many absentees. Athletics coach Martin Mayer was promptly forced to leave. Before that, Tony Prünster only lasted a year. Lechner lasted 15 months.
Rapid currently has two problem children: Nossa Dahl has been missing since the end of August after an initially harmless muscle injury. "We're in the process of introducing him to the team," says Stöger, who still has to slow the Norwegian down. And according to Stöger, Martin Ndzie is "not yet at the physical level he needs to play". The Cameroonian, who only signed in August, may have enjoyed the summer too much.
