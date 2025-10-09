Pensioner had to heat her apartment with an oven

Mother with toddler also affected

So there was still a lot of shivering in the block of flats. Meanwhile, other residents, such as a mother with her toddler, were also complaining about the cold. "When I get up in the morning, the first thing I do is turn on the oven so that it's warm in the kitchen. There's an electrically operated radiator in the living room," says Katharina, describing her situation on Wednesday morning. In view of the 18 degree room temperature, her neighbor also resorted to special aids and warmed the bathroom by running a hairdryer.