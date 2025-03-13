Decline in corporate and private insolvencies in the province

34 company bankruptcies

The number of company bankruptcies has actually fallen by 15 percent, with a total of 34 company insolvencies registered in Vorarlberg in the first quarter. Even if Vorarlberg's companies continue to be very resilient, they cannot decouple themselves from the general economic situation. There is currently a great deal of uncertainty in many areas, which means that the willingness to invest is also rather low. "When looking at the current insolvency figures over a longer period of time, there is not yet a massive upward swing. However, it is clear that domestic companies are in a difficult situation and often have to fall back on reserves acquired in the past. It goes without saying that such an approach only works over a certain period of time," warns Nesensohn. Although there are tentative positive signs in some sectors, there are still no signs of a real turnaround.