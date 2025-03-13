Despite the crisis:
Decline in corporate and private insolvencies in the province
Despite persistently high costs, weak economic performance and challenging conditions, the number of insolvencies in Vorarlberg fell in the first quarter of 2025.
As good as the news sounds, the hard times are far from over. At 0.9 percent, the drop in private bankruptcies is very small anyway, but the situation remains tense according to the Austrian Credit Protection Association (KSV). A total of 116 debt settlement proceedings were opened, with provisional liabilities totaling seven million euros - that is 12.5 percent less than in the previous year. "In general, we know that household budgets are still extremely tight and many people are living off their savings because they can barely cover their running costs with their monthly income. Whether the current development is just a brief flash in the pan and the number of private bankruptcies opened will actually tend to fall is difficult to assess from today's perspective," says Regina Nesensohn, Head of the KSV1870 branch in Feldkirch, who is very cautious about any forecasts.
34 company bankruptcies
The number of company bankruptcies has actually fallen by 15 percent, with a total of 34 company insolvencies registered in Vorarlberg in the first quarter. Even if Vorarlberg's companies continue to be very resilient, they cannot decouple themselves from the general economic situation. There is currently a great deal of uncertainty in many areas, which means that the willingness to invest is also rather low. "When looking at the current insolvency figures over a longer period of time, there is not yet a massive upward swing. However, it is clear that domestic companies are in a difficult situation and often have to fall back on reserves acquired in the past. It goes without saying that such an approach only works over a certain period of time," warns Nesensohn. Although there are tentative positive signs in some sectors, there are still no signs of a real turnaround.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
