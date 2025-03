In schools: Islam teachers now have guards

"Krone": Mr. Wiederkehr, almost half of first-graders in Vienna can barely speak German. Two thirds of these exceptional pupils were born here and attended kindergarten for two years. There are young people who can't read the clock. That is your legacy as a city councillor for education in Vienna. Do you now want to roll out this model throughout Austria as a minister?

Christoph Wiederkehr: I am delighted that as Minister I now have the means to solve these problems. Austria has fallen behind in terms of education policy and a major race to catch up began last week. We cannot accept the fact that so many children in Austria do not speak German. German is not an option, it is compulsory.