Pop star in a monastery of silence: “Why am I doing this?”

Whether "Hüttenliebe" or "Almösiking" - Matakustix's hits are played up and down the radio stations. The fast-paced music business is demanding - one song chases the next, kilometers of travel from one concert to the next not only strain your patience, the stress level is also on "high volume". Matthias Ortner took some time out and traveled to a silent monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal.