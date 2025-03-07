Starship rocket explodes again during test flight

Rocket to take humans to Mars one day

The "Starship" consists of two parts that separate after launch: The approximately 70-meter-long "Super Heavy" booster and the upper stage, also called "Starship", which measures around 50 meters. Overall, the system is larger than the Statue of Liberty. Both parts, the booster and the spaceship, are designed so that they can be reused after returning to Earth. The US space agency NASA wants to use the "Starship" to send astronauts to the moon, while SpaceX is pursuing the goal of one day reaching Mars.