Alcohol and drug drivers in the police’s sights

Many violations last night

In addition, 21 under-intoxications were detected, which means that even drivers who were below the legal limit for driving under the influence were still unable to drive safely. A total of 305 violations of the Road Traffic Act (StVO) and the Motor Vehicle Act (KFG) were reported during the campaign. In addition, 388 tickets were collected for various violations. These figures show that the police not only take action against alcohol and drugs, but also consistently punish other traffic violations.