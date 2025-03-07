Priority action
Alcohol and drug drivers in the police’s sights
Under the direction of the Carinthia Provincial Traffic Department of the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate, a comprehensive campaign against alcohol and drug abuse at the wheel took place during the night of March 6-7: 19 driving licenses were confiscated!
With this campaign, the police sent out a clear signal in the fight against the dangers of road traffic and the associated risks for all road users.
The results of the campaign are alarming: a total of 15 driving licenses were confiscated for driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition, four drivers had to surrender their licenses because they were under the influence of drugs. These figures show that despite intensive education and controls, many road users continue to underestimate the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Many violations last night
In addition, 21 under-intoxications were detected, which means that even drivers who were below the legal limit for driving under the influence were still unable to drive safely. A total of 305 violations of the Road Traffic Act (StVO) and the Motor Vehicle Act (KFG) were reported during the campaign. In addition, 388 tickets were collected for various violations. These figures show that the police not only take action against alcohol and drugs, but also consistently punish other traffic violations.
The campaign has once again highlighted how important it is to be aware of one's own responsibility in road traffic. Only together can we ensure that our roads become safer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
