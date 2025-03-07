Royale Playlist
King Charles shares his top music favorites
Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Davido and Raye - Britain's King Charles III shares music he personally enjoys in a program.
In the radio format "The King's Music Room", which will be broadcast next Monday on Apple Music 1, the monarch also tells anecdotes from encounters with some of the artists, as reported by the PA news agency.
Charles shares "songs that have brought me joy"
"Throughout my life, music has meant a lot to me. I know it has for many others," said the 76-year-old. Music has the remarkable ability to bring back happy memories from the depths of memory, comfort us in times of sadness or "transport us to faraway places".
But perhaps the most important thing is that music brings joy, said Charles. "That's what I particularly wanted to share - songs that have brought me joy."
To celebrate Commonwealth Day
The show can be heard on Commonwealth Day, which celebrates the Commonwealth of Nations. The artists named in advance on the playlist are from the Commonwealth or have family connections.
The Commonwealth in its current form has existed since 1949, the members are mostly former colonies, but increasingly countries that were not part of the British Empire are also joining. In some of the member states, King Charles is still formally head of state, for example in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and several island states in the Caribbean.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
