Burg bathing lake

“If you don’t clear away your garbage, we will”

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 06:00

A months-long dispute between the municipality and permanent campers threatens to escalate. They are refusing to pay the fees because the site was unusable for them due to the flooding. Now they are threatening legal action!

And there is still trouble in the camping paradise of Burg. In the spring of last year, the municipality of Hannersdorf threatened numerous permanent campers with having their "illegally" erected porches removed by court order, causing bewilderment among some year-round holidaymakers. Then came the floods and with them a trail of devastation on the site. Three quarters of a year later, the fronts are still hardened. The parties to the dispute have long since stopped talking. At the latest since the fall, when the municipality charged pitch fees for the 2024 summer season despite the flooding.

Campers: this is a rip-off
"That's a rip-off. I don't see why I should pay over 800 euros for something that has become unusable due to a natural disaster," said an annoyed Cilli Fürst and her husband Hans in a double pack. He also has to pay 800 euros in fees to the municipality.

There wasn't much left after the flood. (Bild: Gemeinde Hannersdorf)
There wasn't much left after the flood.
(Bild: Gemeinde Hannersdorf)

A few days ago, the couple received another letter from the municipality. In the meantime, their arrears have grown to 951 euros. If the couple do not pay by March 5 at the latest, they will be sent a reminder, says Mayor Gerhard Klepits when asked. There is also no concession when it comes to clearing the wooden barracks and camping trailers destroyed by the flood. On the contrary: the campers have been asked for the last time to vacate the site immediately. Any costs incurred for garbage that is not disposed of will be passed on directly by a waste disposal company.

This is the current situation at the Burg campsite. (Bild: Gemeinde Hannersdorf)
This is the current situation at the Burg campsite.
(Bild: Gemeinde Hannersdorf)

The contentious Fürst couple still refuse to give in on the issue. For health reasons, it is not possible for them to pay for the disposal themselves. They have been left hanging by a dedicated worker. They risk a lawsuit, they say.

Mayor Gerhard Klepits has little sympathy for the affected campers. "The facility was in operation during the summer, so the costs are justified. The garbage must be gone by the coming summer season, after all we are a vacation paradise and not a dumping ground." 

