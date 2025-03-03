Burg bathing lake
“If you don’t clear away your garbage, we will”
A months-long dispute between the municipality and permanent campers threatens to escalate. They are refusing to pay the fees because the site was unusable for them due to the flooding. Now they are threatening legal action!
And there is still trouble in the camping paradise of Burg. In the spring of last year, the municipality of Hannersdorf threatened numerous permanent campers with having their "illegally" erected porches removed by court order, causing bewilderment among some year-round holidaymakers. Then came the floods and with them a trail of devastation on the site. Three quarters of a year later, the fronts are still hardened. The parties to the dispute have long since stopped talking. At the latest since the fall, when the municipality charged pitch fees for the 2024 summer season despite the flooding.
Campers: this is a rip-off
"That's a rip-off. I don't see why I should pay over 800 euros for something that has become unusable due to a natural disaster," said an annoyed Cilli Fürst and her husband Hans in a double pack. He also has to pay 800 euros in fees to the municipality.
A few days ago, the couple received another letter from the municipality. In the meantime, their arrears have grown to 951 euros. If the couple do not pay by March 5 at the latest, they will be sent a reminder, says Mayor Gerhard Klepits when asked. There is also no concession when it comes to clearing the wooden barracks and camping trailers destroyed by the flood. On the contrary: the campers have been asked for the last time to vacate the site immediately. Any costs incurred for garbage that is not disposed of will be passed on directly by a waste disposal company.
The contentious Fürst couple still refuse to give in on the issue. For health reasons, it is not possible for them to pay for the disposal themselves. They have been left hanging by a dedicated worker. They risk a lawsuit, they say.
Mayor Gerhard Klepits has little sympathy for the affected campers. "The facility was in operation during the summer, so the costs are justified. The garbage must be gone by the coming summer season, after all we are a vacation paradise and not a dumping ground."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.