“If you don’t clear away your garbage, we will”

A few days ago, the couple received another letter from the municipality. In the meantime, their arrears have grown to 951 euros. If the couple do not pay by March 5 at the latest, they will be sent a reminder, says Mayor Gerhard Klepits when asked. There is also no concession when it comes to clearing the wooden barracks and camping trailers destroyed by the flood. On the contrary: the campers have been asked for the last time to vacate the site immediately. Any costs incurred for garbage that is not disposed of will be passed on directly by a waste disposal company.