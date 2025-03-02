Municipalities cooperate
Controversial project for economic growth
Three Tyrolean municipalities want to build a new industrial estate in Unterbürg. The state has already given the green light. However, there are already opponents to the project.
The Unterland municipalities of St. Johann, Going am Wilden Kaiser and Reith bei Kitzbühel have agreed to establish the first cross-municipal industrial estate. The reason for this: There is hardly any affordable commercial space left in the three municipalities and the existing businesses are already reaching their limits.
They have agreed on Unterbürg as the location for the new industrial estate. The "Krone" has already reported on this. The increase in the region's workforce is estimated at 2,600. The annual revenue for the three municipalities amounts to around 450,000 euros, which will flow directly into community development.
Measures include new road layouts, speed limits and speed cameras to optimize traffic flow and keep through traffic out of the town center.
Traffic control as an important component
According to those responsible, "targeted traffic management" is an important part of the project in order to relieve the town center. "Measures include new road layouts, speed limits and speed cameras to optimize the flow of traffic and keep through traffic out of the center. Tonnage restrictions for heavy goods vehicles over 7.5 tons and optimized integration of public transport through more frequent services are also included. In addition, cycle paths and e-bike rental stations promote environmentally friendly mobility," it says.
The state has already given the project the green light. However, it is not entirely uncontroversial. The "Friends of the Niederkaiser" association as well as Liste Fritz and the Green Party are up in arms against the project.
