Controversial project for economic growth

Traffic control as an important component

According to those responsible, "targeted traffic management" is an important part of the project in order to relieve the town center. "Measures include new road layouts, speed limits and speed cameras to optimize the flow of traffic and keep through traffic out of the center. Tonnage restrictions for heavy goods vehicles over 7.5 tons and optimized integration of public transport through more frequent services are also included. In addition, cycle paths and e-bike rental stations promote environmentally friendly mobility," it says.