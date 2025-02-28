"Wanted to cause fear"
Trial after knife attack at Bregenz train station
A 15-year-old Bulgarian attacked a 20-year-old Syrian at Bregenz train station (Vorarlberg) for no reason at the beginning of December 2024. The youngster was put on trial at Feldkirch Regional Court on Thursday.
Scenes like this are immediately reminiscent of recent events in Carinthia or Vienna. The difference: in this case, the victim fortunately did not have to pay for the knife attack with his life, but escaped with a scare.
The incident took place on the evening of December 7, 2024 at Bregenz train station, when a 15-year-old Bulgarian initially approached a 20-year-old Syrian and, for no apparent reason, lashed out with a punch to his shoulder. The attacker then pulled a knife with a blade length of 6.5 centimeters out of his trousers and made stabbing movements in the direction of his victim. The Syrian initially manages to escape, but a short time later he encounters his pursuer again. The perpetrator tries to attack him again with the knife. The 20-year-old flees again and this time also makes an emergency call.
The Bulgarian is arrested shortly afterwards by the police and taken to Feldkirch prison. The knife is seized in the meantime. At the trial on Thursday, the defendant then answers as follows: "I didn't want to hurt anyone, I just wanted to scare them a bit."
Poor excuses
A rather poor excuse in the eyes of the court. As a result, the Frau Rat found the defendant guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm and gave him a six-month prison sentence, albeit entirely conditional. However, the knifeman must pay the fine of 1440 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
