Trial after knife attack at Bregenz train station

The incident took place on the evening of December 7, 2024 at Bregenz train station, when a 15-year-old Bulgarian initially approached a 20-year-old Syrian and, for no apparent reason, lashed out with a punch to his shoulder. The attacker then pulled a knife with a blade length of 6.5 centimeters out of his trousers and made stabbing movements in the direction of his victim. The Syrian initially manages to escape, but a short time later he encounters his pursuer again. The perpetrator tries to attack him again with the knife. The 20-year-old flees again and this time also makes an emergency call.