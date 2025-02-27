Italy arrests Turkish man for terrorism

Arrests also made in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Bosnia

The criminal organization to which the arrested man belonged was led by a Turkish man arrested in Italy last May. The alleged head of the organization, one of Ankara's most wanted criminals, was arrested along with 20 other people in a raid carried out by Italian security forces with police in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Bosnia. The man had organized large-scale drug and arms trafficking and smuggled migrants to Europe via the Balkan route. He is also said to have planned terrorist attacks in Europe.