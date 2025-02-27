Vorteilswelt
Internationally active

Italy arrests Turkish man for terrorism

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 11:50

The anti-terror authorities in Milan have arrested a Turkish man living in Italy. The 38-year-old is said to be a member of a criminal organization that has committed terrorist crimes in Europe, particularly in Berlin, including the murder of a Turkish man on 10 March. 

0 Kommentare

The organization to which the arrested man belonged is said to have planned a foiled attack on an aluminium factory on the outskirts of Istanbul between 19 and 20 March.

The attack was averted thanks to the cooperation of the Italian and Turkish police, the Italian authorities announced on Wednesday. The Turkish man is accused of international arms trafficking, aiding illegal immigration and possession and transportation of weapons, among other things.

Arrests also made in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Bosnia 
The criminal organization to which the arrested man belonged was led by a Turkish man arrested in Italy last May. The alleged head of the organization, one of Ankara's most wanted criminals, was arrested along with 20 other people in a raid carried out by Italian security forces with police in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Bosnia. The man had organized large-scale drug and arms trafficking and smuggled migrants to Europe via the Balkan route. He is also said to have planned terrorist attacks in Europe.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

