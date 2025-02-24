Countries with digital tax face retaliatory tariffs

Digital tax brought Austria around 100 million euros

In Austria, the digital tax brought in around 100 million euros in 2023. It is aimed at advertising on the internet, which is not affected by the advertising tax. Companies that generate at least 25 million euros in revenue from online advertising services in Austria and generate global revenue of at least 750 million euros are affected. The tax rate is five percent. In the course of the current coalition negotiations, an extension of the digital tax was also discussed with a view to budget restructuring.