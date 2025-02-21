Security Minister Mair:
After Villach murder: “No cause for concern in Tyrol”
"Security is not a matter of course," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Astrid Mair. She therefore has a clear message for federal politicians regarding messenger monitoring and Tiktok restrictions.
"Such acts shake the individual sense of security of many people. This makes it all the more important to react to the situation in a fact-based and level-headed manner," explains Tyrol's Head of Security Astrid Mair on the latest events, adding: "We live in a safe country and the situation in Tyrol is stable."
"Close and proven cooperation"
The incident in Carinthia is "frightening and must be taken very seriously, but is no cause for concern for the people of Tyrol". The police do an excellent job every day. "Thanks to the close and proven cooperation between the authorities, police and judiciary, we are able to react quickly to dangerous situations and investigate suspects," emphasized Mair.
Security issues must not become a pawn in populist debates. Now is not the time for political posturing. Let us all remain critical and trust in reliable information and the work of our authorities.
Tirols Sicherheitslandesrätin Astrid Mair (ÖVP).
Against radicalization tendencies
Nevertheless, she expects all parliamentary parties to "create the legal basis as quickly as possible to enable the monitoring of messenger services in the future. A legal basis for restricting TikTok would also be desirable and would further prevent radicalization tendencies," emphasizes the former district police commander: "Security is not a sure-fire success, but the result of targeted measures, consistent law enforcement and preventive work."
She relies on prevention, rapid investigations and a visible police presence "to continue to guarantee security for all Tyroleans and to strengthen the subjective feeling of security".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.