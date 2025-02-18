New coalition cuts third deputy mayor

No sooner have the ÖVP and SPÖ agreed to work together in Amstetten than they are already facing a strong headwind from the opposition. The FPÖ speaks of a "coalition of losers who only want to secure their sinecures". The Greens, previously co-governors in the district capital for ten years, hope that after the SPÖ's personal attacks on the ÖVP mayor, those involved are now more than just interested in power and posts.