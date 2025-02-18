Vorteilswelt
For reasons of economy

New coalition cuts third deputy mayor

18.02.2025 16:00

The ÖVP and SPÖ are cutting costs in Amstetten and abolishing the third deputy mayor. For the Greens in particular, however, this is not enough in view of the number of councillors.

No sooner have the ÖVP and SPÖ agreed to work together in Amstetten than they are already facing a strong headwind from the opposition. The FPÖ speaks of a "coalition of losers who only want to secure their sinecures". The Greens, previously co-governors in the district capital for ten years, hope that after the SPÖ's personal attacks on the ÖVP mayor, those involved are now more than just interested in power and posts.

"Unnecessary concession"
The first concrete points of criticism were also put forward. Deputy Mayor Dominic Hörlezeder from the Green Party is annoyed that there will now be ten councillors in the town hall again, although only nine had been budgeted for. "This is a costly and unnecessary concession to the SPÖ."

So far, the ÖVP and SPÖ have not presented any innovative achievements. It remains to be seen what savings are planned.

Dominic Hörlezeder, Grüne, über die neue Amstettner Koalition

The People's Party, on the other hand, points out that the third deputy mayor, to which it itself would be entitled, is being cut for cost reasons. In terms of content, agreement was quickly reached with the Social Democrats. Key issues include the kindergarten offensive, medical care and inner city development.

Security portfolio for the FPÖ
"We will work out the exact program in the coming weeks," says Mayor Christian Haberhauer. There are also concessions to the other parties. The Freedom Party will get the desired "security portfolio", the Greens and Neos will be invited to the committee meetings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
