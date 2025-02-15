Coach in the word rap
“This has no place in women’s soccer”
Following the announced departure of president Andrea Pichler, the search for a successor for the St. Pölten women's team is in full swing. The "Wolves" already found their new coach at the beginning of the year: 26-year-old Lisa Alzner is the new "Alpha". The "Krone" asked the young boss for a word rap ahead of their league opener on Saturday against LASK (17)...
Two points ahead...
Make you want more.
Pressure...
Part of the game. I'm aware that the double title defense is expected. I think that makes us even stronger and spurs us on even more.
Sleepless nights...
Are also part of the game.
New additions...
Super reinforcements. Carina Brunold and Sara Makovec started in the 5:0 cup win against Sturm and presented themselves well.
LASK Linz...
Bundesliga opener, with everything that goes with it. Games against former clubs are special, I have a very positive energy there. Women's soccer is very small, you always see each other twice. (laughs)
The "Lisa Alzner system"...
Consistent and transparent. I like to see things through, I have a very clear idea. On the pitch, I want us to play courageous soccer and be ice-cold in the final third. Consistently.
Role models...
I don't have a specific one. There are several coaches you can learn from. But I won't give you any names. (laughs)
Over- and under-handedness...
Have no place in women's soccer. The recent headlines (kissing scandal in the Spanish national team, most recently a grab on the crotch by Barcelona's Mapi Leon), if they happened like that, should of course not happen. That's all I want to say about it.
Alexander Schriebl...
Surprising. We know him from the Bundesliga, but the first training session will show which direction he takes as team boss.
