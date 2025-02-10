Making rare species visible with a “beak view”

Until February 23, his son Alexius is also appealing to people to count all the birds that peep and fly - whether in the field, in the garden or on the balcony. It's easy for hobby ornithologists to take part: observe for an hour, record the species and enter the results online . As a thank-you, you can look forward to a package of wine, honey and bird food. - And a pair of Leica binoculars!