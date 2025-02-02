Red alert continues for green zone

"By making it possible to dedicate special areas in open land without any technical restrictions, the state has made a mistake and enabled the development of areas through the back door, so to speak, which should serve agriculture, nature conservation and local recreation according to the state green zone ordinance," the members of the Alliance for Soil Protection express their outrage in a letter.

A curiosity

What annoys them even more, however, is the reason why no compensation areas are included in the provincial green zone, as is customary elsewhere. Curiously, this is not possible in Vorarlberg because the areas are already built on and therefore do not meet the green zone objectives. "First, special zoning is used to allow development and now the special zoning serves as an excuse for why no land compensation should be made," the members of the Alliance for Soil Protection are annoyed.