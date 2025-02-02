Vorteilswelt
Battle for the pre-playoffs

Things are getting tight for the Capitals after the double loss

02.02.2025 09:00
02.02.2025 09:00

That was probably nothing! After losing 4:1 at top team Bolzano on Friday, the Vienna Capitals now also suffered a 3:0 defeat at stragglers Asiago on Saturday. After two defeats in the space of 48 hours, it's now getting tight again for the ice hockey cracks from Kagran in the battle for tickets to the pre-play-offs.

First Dougherty lay bleeding on the ice in the 22nd minute. 96 seconds later the Caps were 1-0 down at Asiago on Saturday. In the first overtime of the game, the Kagran ice hockey cracks conceded the first goal with a shorthander. In the end, they lost 3-0, their second defeat in Italy in 48 hours.

"The quality of our execution was poor. We were a bit more physical than on Friday, but the quality of our play was simply not good enough. As a result, we weren't able to make the most of our chances. We've been talking about the small details since the start of the season and the fact that there's not much margin for error in this league. We were made aware of that once again," rumbled Head Coach Gerry Fleming, who had already criticized his leading players for their lack of presence after Friday's 4-1 loss in Bolzano.

In Asiago, Heinrich, Gregoire and Cramarossa fired towards the goal from the very first minute and the Caps fired 19 shots in the first period alone. However, none of them found the target until the end. "We left a lot to chance by not hitting the target." Goalie Wraneschitz had already left the ice when the final score was 0:3.

So the fight for tickets to the pre-play-offs is getting tight again. In tenth place, the Caps are in the "ejector seat". They had a nine-point lead over Vorarlberg before the double round, now it's six. Four games are still to be played. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
