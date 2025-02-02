Things are getting tight for the Capitals after the double loss

"The quality of our execution was poor. We were a bit more physical than on Friday, but the quality of our play was simply not good enough. As a result, we weren't able to make the most of our chances. We've been talking about the small details since the start of the season and the fact that there's not much margin for error in this league. We were made aware of that once again," rumbled Head Coach Gerry Fleming, who had already criticized his leading players for their lack of presence after Friday's 4-1 loss in Bolzano.