Only for the hardy
Lively activity in the 4.7 degree cold Lake Neusiedl
Pure goosebump feeling: you can experience ice-cold suffering by diving into water close to freezing point. In Rust, 90 intrepid people ventured into Lake Neusiedl and were on fire after the swimming course.
Josef Köberl looks like a lobster with a full beard. The bright red man from the Ausseer Land region swam 2400 meters in the 4.7 degree cold Lake Neusiedl to test the conditions for the 90 course participants.
Defying the winter
It's 8 degrees outside, but the wind in Rust is blowing at an estimated 234 km/h. "Perfect," says Köberl, before he stands in front of the future ice swimmers who have accepted the invitation from the Betriebssport Verband and AK/ÖGB Betriebssport Burgenland.
Hard at the limit
He talks about cardiac arrest. Flickering in the eyes. Of death. Of no longer being able to make sense if you stay in the water too long. Advertising looks different. But: "As long as you get out in time, nothing can really happen to you."
A lady from Eisenstadt now wants to know how to recognize this real, life-saving moment. "When your toes and fingers start to tingle again," says Köberl, for whom it is essential to "listen to your own body".
For the sake of health
Of course, it is legitimate to ask why people who are eligible to vote voluntarily put on their swimming trunks outdoors in winter. The trainer primarily cites health reasons. Ice swimming is good for neurodermatitis, cellulite, type 2 diabetes, arteriosclerosis and high blood pressure. "And also to banish depression," says Köberl, who advises jumping into the ice-cold water three times a week.
Iron will counts
He has a tip for male ice swimmers: "Even if you seem to have less in your pants at the moment due to the cold water, sperm production is stimulated during this time. So watch out at home, right!"
It's all about team building: colleagues should do something together beyond the company.
Hans Langer aus Gols, Präsident des Betriebssport-Verbandes Burgenland
After the presentation, none of the 90 newcomers turned tail. They all marched dutifully from the Seehotel Rust to the beach - perhaps in the knowledge that nothing could happen to them with the five water rescue men from the Oggau base.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.