A festival for the animal companions of Jesus

The Graz Psalm Festival has been offering musical accompaniment through the Easter period since 2003. "This year, we want to take a special look at the animals that accompanied Jesus' life," says artistic director Mathis Huber about the 23rd edition of the festival. Fittingly, the festival kicks off on Palm Sunday with Arianna Savall and a musical "Feast of the Donkey", which was present at Jesus' birth and on which he also rode in Bethlehem.