Psalm Festival in Graz
A festival for the animal companions of Jesus
This year, the Psalm Festival in Graz invites you on an animal journey through the Easter season. From 13 to 21 April, works from music history that give a voice to Jesus' animal companions will take center stage under the motto "All our animals".
The Graz Psalm Festival has been offering musical accompaniment through the Easter period since 2003. "This year, we want to take a special look at the animals that accompanied Jesus' life," says artistic director Mathis Huber about the 23rd edition of the festival. Fittingly, the festival kicks off on Palm Sunday with Arianna Savall and a musical "Feast of the Donkey", which was present at Jesus' birth and on which he also rode in Bethlehem.
An animal "Hallelujah"
Also on the program: "Die Zugvögel" take off from the Jewish shtetl to the south with the Styrian Klezmore Pocket Band (14 April), Miriam Andersen invites you on a journey to the skies in "Ungezähmt" (15 April). April), pianists Kristina Miller and Johannes Kropfitsch invite you to an animal "Hallelujah" on Easter Sunday and the male choral society Walhalla zum Seidlwirt from Berlin organizes a "Masked Ball in the Goose Stable" on Easter Monday with animal music by the Comedian Harmonists.
On Maundy Thursday, the British acapella group Gesualdo Six will take a very human look at the Passion of Christ. And on Good Friday, the animals also have a break when the Recreation Orchestra under Michael Hofstetter immerse themselves in Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater".
Special children's program
The children's program will be particularly animalistic: on 14 and 15 April, the "Rainbow Fish" will swim through Palais Attems and, as part of the Psalm Festival, "Noah's Ark" will also begin its construction: "We are inviting 150 young people from Styria to work with us on Benjamin Britten's children's opera," explains Huber. "Noah's Ark" will then be staged in the List Hall on November 30.
Tickets for the Psalm Festival are available now: "The ticket prices have remained the same, life around here is hard enough at the moment anyway," concludes Huber.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.