Less bureaucracy
State government has good New Year’s resolutions
New Year's resolutions often have something to do with the desire to become leaner. The Upper Austrian state government's plans for 2025 also go in this direction, with the black-blue coalition announcing plans to reduce bureaucracy and clear up the "jungle of regulations".
The debates are fierce, opinions are loudly expressed - and in the end there is harmony: this is how you could describe government policy in Upper Austria in 2024 in retrospect. 99.4 percent of the 2835 motions tabled were passed unanimously in 44 meetings of the state government - despite the proportional representation system, in which the largest opposition parties are virtually integrated into the government.
"Slimming" program
The government led by the ÖVP and FPÖ has some good intentions for the coming year - keyword "slimming down". Black and Blue has prescribed such a program for itself this year. All laws and regulations are to be combed through and checked to ensure they are up to date. Some things have already been done, with more to come in 2025.
Regulations deleted
For example, the regulation of cross-district ordinances - such as speed limits - will be simplified, announced LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). Instead of the provincial government, the responsible member of government could then regulate such measures alone. In addition, some ordinances will be deleted - including the Upper Austrian COVID-19 Distance Learning Ordinance and the Ordinance on Immediate Measures against the Spread of the Corn Rootworm.
PV systems without a permit
The installation of photovoltaic systems is also to be made easier: In future, systems with an output of more than one megawatt are also to be permit-free - as is the installation of electricity storage systems up to one megawatt. "A strong economy needs freedom, not unnecessary regulations from the state," says Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
