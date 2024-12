77-year-old woman suddenly disappeared

At around 2 p.m. on Christmas Day, relatives informed the local police that a 77-year-old woman had gone missing from a residential address in Gmunden. As they were unable to find the 77-year-old from Styria in the neighborhood, several police patrols, two police service dogs, the crew of the Libelle police helicopter and a police drone as well as the Gmunden municipal police and firefighters from Gmunden searched for her.