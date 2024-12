Eva Pinkelnig sixth with Schmid victory in China

"The conditions were challenging, but I was able to put in a very, very good performance. Of course there's still work to be done, but we're on our way, the season is still long," said Pinkelnig. Lisa Eder from Salzburg, who came third in Lillehammer, finished in eleventh place. The remaining Austrians did not make it into the top 18. Another normal hill competition will take place in China on Sunday.