Snowboard World Cup
Payer back on the podium in China as runner-up
Sabine Payer from Carinthia has also made it onto the Snowboard World Cup podium in Yanqing as runner-up in the giant slalom.
The slalom winner from the opening race in Mylin was only stopped in the final on Saturday by Lucia Dalmasso. She was beaten by the Italian by eight hundredths, but took the overall World Cup lead. Andreas Prommegger narrowly missed out on the podium in the men's competition, losing out to Mirko Felicetti from Italy in the small final.
Prommegger fourth
"I got to grips with the course better with every run, all in all it was a very good race," said Payer after her 28th individual podium finish. Prommegger didn't manage one, but the man from Salzburg was also mega-happy with fourth place, as he said. "It was a cool race on a super slope, in which I showed that I'm still one of the fastest racers. Of course I would have liked to have finished on the podium, but I'm still taking a lot of positives with me," said Prommegger.
The second best from the ÖSV team were Claudia Riegler in eleventh place and eighth-placed Fabian Obmann. Olympic champion Benjamin Karl, who had carved his way to second place in the slalom the previous week, was disqualified in the preliminary run at the venue for the Alpine competitions of the 2022 Winter Games. The victory went to Tim Mastnak from Slovenia. A slalom will follow on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
