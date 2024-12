What sex fantasies women have – and why

The typical porn consumer was long considered to be exclusively male, but in recent years more and more women have discovered their desire for arousing images. According to last year's Pornhub statistics, 36% of viewers worldwide are now women - an increase of 12% since 2015. In some places, the ratio of men to women is already (almost) balanced, and in the Philippines, the latter are already in the majority (58%). In Austria, the proportion of women on Pornhub was recently 37.6 percent.