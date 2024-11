Man sentenced after driving amok in Porsche

In the summer, a 32-year-old man from Wels went crazy: on July 27, the man ripped open the door of a parked Porsche and beat the driver sitting inside before fleeing in the luxury SUV. The mad dash ended at a traffic circle when he crashed into a BMW and a lamp post. Unimpressed by this, he also punched and kicked the BMW driver. But because the driver was wearing his seatbelt, he was unable to drag him out of his car. He finally fled on foot.