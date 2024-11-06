Vorteilswelt
Unemployment

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 13:00

The economic downturn is affecting more and more sectors. In the meantime, it is not the construction industry that is losing the most jobs in Lower Austria, but production companies. Most of the unemployed are in the St. Pölten region.

While in the past few months it was mainly idle construction cranes that were responsible for the rise in unemployment in Lower Austria, it is now the reduced production in the manufacturing sector. This means that the slump has also hit the industrial sector. The number of job seekers here has risen by 12.6 percent compared to the previous year, in the construction industry it was 9.6 percent in October, in accommodation and food services 9.3 percent.

More than 50,000 looking for a job
The consequences of this in absolute figures: 41,067 people are currently registered as unemployed in Lower Austria. If you include those on AMS training courses, a total of 50,604 people are looking for a new job in the largest federal state. That is 7.4 percent more than a year ago.

Many young people out of work 
The rise in unemployment affects women and men almost equally and is now clearly noticeable in all age groups, but is particularly strong among young people up to the age of 24. In this segment, there are over 10 percent more people affected in Lower Austria this year than a year ago.

The weak economic development is continuing. Unemployment is rising. There must be a clear turnaround in the coming year.

Susanne Rosenkranz (FPÖ), Landesrätin für den Arbeitsmarkt

Fewer vacancies
However, the total number of vacancies is more than 9 percent lower than twelve months ago. Although Susanne Rosenkranz, the state councillor responsible for the labour market, emphasizes that there must be a turnaround in 2025, she leaves it open as to how this is to be heralded.

Unemployment rising everywhere
There is no positive trend in any district between Enns and Leitha - from A for Amstetten to Z for Zwettl, the number of job seekers is increasing. In seven regions, the increase is even in the double-digit percentage range. Unemployment is currently highest in the St. Pölten region. 5,410 people are without a job here, 15.6 percent more than in October 2023. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
