NBA: Super talent achieves rare feat

Olajuwon achieved this statistical rarity six times, Kirileno three times. It was the second time for Wembanyama (20), who is only at the start of his NBA career. Spurs rookie Chris Paul (39) also put in a strong performance with 19 points, ten assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Collin Sexton scored 16 points for Utah, which was without its top scorer Lauri Markkanen (back problems).