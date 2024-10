Detroit and Kasper suffer narrow defeat

It was Draisaitl's second goal of the evening; the German had tied the game at 1:1 in the middle period (29th). J.T. Compher (4th) had previously put Detroit in front. Andrew Copp (30.) was also successful for the Red Wings, but Evan Bouchard (51.) saved Edmonton in the final period into overtime. It was Detroit's fifth defeat in the ninth game of the season, the first after overtime.